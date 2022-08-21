BBL: David Warner Is Back! Warner Signs 2 Year Deal With This Team

There was much speculation about whether David Warner would play in the Big Bash League or not. Finally, Warner fans received good news on Sunday. Warner ended his nine-year break from the Big Bash League and signed a two-year contract with the Sydney Thunder on Sunday.

Warner will join the Thunder after his international commitments, which will complete in January. Thunder will face the reigning champion Perth Scorchers at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 13, followed by matches against the Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena on January 15, the Renegades at Manuka Oval on January 19, the Sixers at the SCG on January 21, and the Stars at the MCG on January 25.

The swashbuckling opener will represent the Thunder team for the third time, having previously played just one game in both BBL 01 and BBL 03.

He's BACK. ⚡️@davidwarner31 signs with Sydney Thunder for two seasons ahead of #BBL12! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/pdEDcO6uLl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 20, 2022

"I'm really looking forward to returning to the Big Bash with the club where I started. I am passionate about the game, and I am aware that the conditions I enjoy as a professional cricketer are largely due to the efforts of previous senior players," said Warner in an official statement.