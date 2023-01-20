Battle of Soccer GOATS at Riyadh as Ronaldo, Messi Reunite in Goals Thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut in front of Saudi Arabian fans on Thursday (January 19), when he participated in Riyadh Season Team 11 in an exhibition match against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo who signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr on December 30, 2022, did not participate in the club's first two matches because he was serving a two-match ban he received when playing for Manchester United. After serving his sentence, Ronaldo played his first match since Portugal's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022, and he made it unforgettable by scoring a brace in the first half.

Ronaldo scored the game's opening and second goals in the 34th and 45+6th minutes, respectively. His first goal was a penalty kick, and his second was an on-field goal in which he made former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos pay for not clearing the ball quickly enough.

Ronaldo celebrated both goals in his customary fashion, and the video of his goals and celebration has gone viral on social media. He did not, however, assist his team in securing a win against star-studded PSG, who went on to win the game 5-4.

Lionel Messi opened the score for PSG in the third minute of the game, assisted by Neymar. In addition to him, PSG captain Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe (penalty), and Hugo Ekitike also scored.

