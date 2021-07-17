Barcelona Signs Lionel Messi For Half His Salary?

Barcelona and Lionel Messi are getting closer to agreeing on a new contract that will keep the Argentina star at the Spanish club until the conclusion of his playing career.

As per sources, Messi was willing to accept Barcelona's offer of a five-year contract worth 50% of his previous earnings. Because they are not permitted to speak publicly about the negotiations, the individual spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Messi earned a whopping 138 million euros ($163 million) a season on his previous contract, which he signed in 2017.

Barcelona has made no public statements about the conversations with the soccer legend.

Other terms of the contract are still being worked out between the club and Messi's father, Jorge Messi, who acts as his agent, as per sources. Messi, 34, has been with Barcelona since he was 13 years old. After the 2019-2020 season concluded without a title and his relationship with then-club president Josep Bartomeu worsened, he startled Barcelona by expressing his desire to leave.

Messi's previous contract with Barcelona expired on June 30, making many Barcelona fans fearful that he could be enticed away by big-spending clubs like PSG or Manchester City.

Messi has had an illustrious career with Barcelona. In 17 seasons, he has won 35 club titles, including four Champions Leagues, and has set club goals (672) and appearance records (778).

