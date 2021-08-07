Bangladesh Registers Historic T20I Win Against Australia

Bangladesh raced to an unassailable 3-0 lead against Australia, defending 128 in the third T20I in Dhaka, and clinched the series with two games remaining. Bangladesh won the first game by 23 runs and the second game by five wickets.

As Bangladesh was restricted to 127-9, pacer Ellis became the first bowler in T20 history to achieve a hat-trick on debut. Bangladesh's bowlers were up to the job of defending their score under pressure, restricting Australia to 117-4. Despite failing to take a wicket, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman's economical bowling proved crucial.

When Australia needed 23 runs in the final two overs, Mustafizur gave up only one in the penultimate over. Alex Carey hit a six off the opening ball of the last over against off-spinner Mehedi Hasan, but Australia fell short in the end.

