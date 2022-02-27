Ball Hits Smriti Mandhana's Head During Women's World Cup Warm-up

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana was hit on the head by a Shabnam Ismail bouncer during ICC Women's World Cup 2022 warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday.

Mandhana was examined by the team doctor and confirmed she was fit. However, following another consultation, the 25-year-old hitter exited the field an hour and a half later. Mandhana was rattled by the impact, but she showed no signs of concussion. According to the medical personnel, the batter left the field as a precaution.

Speaking of the match, after winning the toss, South Africa captain Sune Luus decided to bowl first. India got off to a poor start as two experienced hitters, Deepti Sharma and skipper Mithali Raj, were bowled out within the first 10 overs. However, Yastika Bhatia's 58-run knock, including four boundaries and one six, ensured that her team would post a good total on the scoreboard.

