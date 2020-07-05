HYDERABAD: Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu turned 25 on Sunday and many fans took to social media to extend their warm birthday greetings to the Indian shuttler.

On the occasion of PV Sindhu's birthday, fans took to Twitter and expressed their love for her. In fact, #pvsindhu was trending on Twitter on Sunday.

While some fans have shared heartfelt wishes for the Indian shuttler, others have uploaded pictures of Sindhu from the badminton court.

#pvsindhu pvsindhu is arguably the most prolific Indian Badminton racquet and shuttlecock Glowing star of the 21 century. As the first Indian woman to win a silver Sports medal at the Olympics and gold at the BWF World Championships, the World Champion is in a class by herself pic.twitter.com/Z3CAmwi49e — welovejio (@welovejio1) July 5, 2020

To India's First World Badminton Champion @Pvsindhu1 A Very Happy Birthday. Wish you all the health, happiness and strength to strive to bring much more glory to the country. pic.twitter.com/V73ltDikpa — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) July 5, 2020

Happy birthday my friend @Pvsindhu1 ❤️ have a super year ahead. See you soon🤗 pic.twitter.com/wtETZG5tar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 5, 2020

Happy birthday to gold medalist world champion @Pvsindhu1 and wish you many more achievements in future years ahead to make our nation proud pic.twitter.com/gtxEMwRmTt — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) July 5, 2020

PV Sindu became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships and the 2018 BWF World Tour.

Sindhu bagged gold for India after winning the Malaysian Open Title 2013. Later that year, Sindhu also secured a bronze at Guangzhou World Championship.

Born on July 5, 1995, in Hyderabad, PV Sindhu got the first taste of badminton from the national chief coach and former India shuttler Pullela Gopichand. She began playing badminton at the age of eight before joining Gopichand's Badminton Academy in Telangana.

Sindhu stepped into the international arena in 2009 with the Sub-Junior Asian Badminton Championships in Colombo, where she bagged a bronze medal. It was Sindhu's first-ever international medal under the guidance of Gopichand.

