Badminton star Jwala Gutta got engaged to Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on her 37th birthday. She took to Twitter to announce the good news on Monday. She tweeted as, "N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to! Towards our family, Aryan, friends, and work! Its gonna be another great journey am sure." Here is the tweet.

N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was!

Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure ❤️🥂😘 pic.twitter.com/qjqVkK6CWo — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) September 7, 2020

The 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu' actor also shared the news on Twitter. He shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "New start to LIFE..Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys.. #newbeginnings thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.." Here is the tweet.

Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

Vishnu Vishal speaking to TOI said that, "I wanted to do something special for Jwala for her birthday and then at the spur of the moment, I thought why not surprise her by popping the question. It was something we had discussed before and last night, it just felt like the right moment. It was a spontaneous gesture and thankfully, she said yes."

Vishnu Vishal, an Indian actor and is a well-known face in Tamil Cinema. After a brief career in cricket, he stepped into the world of cinema. The actor was earlier married to Rajini Natraj and in November 2018, the couple divorced due to some personal reasons. The couple blessed with a baby boy, Aryan. Jwala Gutta too was married earlier to Chetan Anand and they stayed together from 2005 to 2011.