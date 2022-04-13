Baaki 10 Waha Lassi Peene Gaye? Harbhajan Asks Dhoni

India's win at the World Cup in 2011 was one of the most memorable moments. India won the World Cup for the second time in 28 years, this time under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh played a vital role in the side that defeated Sri Lanka in the World Cup final in Mumbai. In the same game, Gautam Gambhir contributed significantly to the run-chase with a stunning knock of 97. But Dhoni is frequently credited for his match-winning 91-run knock in the final.

Harbhajan feels that India's World Cup victory was achieved by a team rather than individual performance. He mentioned this as part of his IPL 2022 analysis of last weekend's game between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Former players, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif were also present during the performance.

At the time, when Australia won the World Cup, everyone said, 'Australia won the World Cup. When India won the World Cup at the time, everyone stated, "MS Dhoni won the World Cup." Toh baaki 10 waha lassi peene gaye the?How did the other ten players fare? What exactly did Gautam Gambhir do? What did the other people do? It's a team sport. Only when 7-8 guys do well will your team grow, "he remarked.

Harbhajan Singh's statements received a mixed response on social media.

Yes #HarbhajanSingh is right dhoni lead the team but other 10 players also gave their 100% to win 2011 world cup and 2007 T20 World cup the credit must be given to every team member#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/qEwQjIZ9w8 — Sanskari आत्मनिर्भर Launda 😷 (@verysanskari) April 11, 2022

