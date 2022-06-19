Azharuddin Slams HCA Over General Body Meeting Without President

Hyderabad Cricket Association(HCA) was again in the news as the general body meeting was held without the HCA president, Mohammad Azharuddin.

Mohammad Azharuddin condemned that the meeting was illegal. At that meeting, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) passed a motion to expand the number of members in the Apex Council of the association from nine to 19, which was led by N Shivalal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, and T Shesh Narayan on Sunday. The next HCA elections might take place in September 2022.

Speaking after the meeting, Shivlal said, "It is essential to pass this resolution to increase the number in the apex council for the good of cricket and the interests of HCA. We came up with this to clear up the controversies surrounding HCA. The Supreme Court gave the order in this regard three years ago."