Axar Patel Wedding Photos

Axar Patel Wedding: Indian cricketer Axar Patel married his long-time girlfriend Meha Patel in Vadodara. Due to his wedding, the all-rounder missed the ODI series against New Zealand this time.

Meha Patel, Axar Patel's wife, is a dietitian and nutritionist. The legendary Indian all-rounder proposed to his girlfriend Meha in January 2022, and the two families held their Mehendi ceremony on January 25, Wednesday. Axar Patel and Meha apparently dated for a long time before deciding to marry.

Let's have a look at Axar Patel and Meha Patel wedding pictures:

Axar Patel married to me, took seven rounds with his meha in Vadodara... #axarpatel #mehapatel pic.twitter.com/yimPDvfUaD — Meha Patel (@Meha_Patela) January 27, 2023

