Is Avesh Khan India's Worst Bowler for T20I?

India won by 40 runs against Hong Kong and qualified for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. However in that match, the Indian bowler register the worst record under his name.

In that match, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh gave 97 runs in their eight overs. While the left-arm pacer had a one-off performance, Avesh Khan continued his poor form and delivered another nightmare effort, allowing 53 runs off 24 deliveries.

Avesh has played in a number of T20Is since the IPL 2022, but he has not lived up to the trust placed in him by the team management.

With his performance with the ball, Avesh Khan registered an unwanted record under his name. Avesh Khan tops the list of unwanted T20I bowling list after leaking many runs against Hong Kong in Asia Cup. So far, Avesh Khan gave more than 40 runs as many as four times in T20i cricket.

Avesh Khan's expensive spells in T20I:

42 runs vs West Indies in Kolkata

43 runs vs England in Nottingham

47 runs vs West Indies in West Indies

53 runs vs Hong Kong in Dubai

Also Read: IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Announces New Head Coach

In this list, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, and Yuzvendra Chahal were also there with the most expensive spells