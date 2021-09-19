Avani Lekhara Recommended For Arjuna, Sharad Kumar for Khel Ratna

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has named shooter Manish Narwal, high jumper Sharad Kumar, shuttler Pramod Bhagat, and javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar as candidates for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021. All four brought home medals for India at the recently concluded Paralympics in Tokyo. The PCI's President, Deepa Malik, stated that winning the award will motivate athletes to perform well at the Paris Games in 2024.

"Our athletes performed admirably in this Paralympic, and we are extremely proud of them. These awards will inspire them to put in even more effort in the next games, and they deserve it because they have made the country proud, "Deepa Malik said.

"This time, Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara will compete for the Arjuna Award; both of them have made the nation proud with their medals," she said.

Last month, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports minister Anurag Thakur announced that the medal winners from the Tokyo Paralympics would be honored at this year's National Sports Awards, but the ceremony was postponed.