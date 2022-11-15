Australian Players Who Are Opting Not To Play In IPL 2023

IPL teams must submit a list of retained players by Tuesday (November 15), and a few teams have already begun doing business in preparation for the upcoming mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi. Meanwhile, a few foreign players decided not to play in the Indian Premier League to focus on National cricket.

Australian Players Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch, and England player Sam Billings were on this list. Pat Cummins and Sam Billings confirmed that opted to pull out of the tournament while there were reports that Mitchell Starc and Aaron Finch will also not play in the IPL 2023.

Pat Cummins struggled for wickets with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2022 edition of the competition, taking just seven wickets in five games. Starc played with KKR during the 2018 season but was injured and missed the entire competition. KRR bought Pat Cummins for INR 7.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and their budget for the mini-auction has now been increased. The two-time IPL champions, KKR, finished the 2022 season in seventh place in the league table, with only six wins from 14 group-stage matches.

"I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup," tweeted Pat Cummins

"Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket," tweeted Sam Billings