Australian Player Mitchell Marsh Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Greta Mack

Mitchell Marsh, an Australian all-rounder, was recently engaged to his girlfriend, Greta Mack. Marsh announced the good news on his Instagram, where he posed cutely with his fiancée.

In the photo, Marsh seemed enjoyable with his girlfriend and showed the ring. As soon as March announced the good news, a torrent of well-wishes began to pour into his comments area.

Marsh seemed to be having a wonderful day, both personally and professionally. Aside from being engaged, Marsh had good news when he was chosen to Australia's T20 World Cup team, which will begin on October 17 in the UAE.

Marsh batted brilliantly in the West Indies series, scoring three half-centuries in five matches. Despite the fact that Australia lost the T20Is 1-4, Marsh's performance was hailed by everybody.

In the first T20I against the West Indies, he scored his first T20I fifty, and he followed that up with another productive fifty in the fourth game of the series. He picked his career-best T20I numbers of 3/24 in the same game.