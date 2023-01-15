Australian Open 2023 Schedule, Live Telecast Channel in India

The Australian Open 2023 begins on Monday at Melbourne Park, with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek as favourites to win the season's first grand slam.

Despite the absence of some major stars, like ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams, this year's competition promises to be entertaining. After losing out on the Australian Open last year, Novak Djokovic will return to Melbourne Park in pursuit of his tenth title. Given his current success, the Serb will be a big favourite to win, but Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also capable of fighting for the first Grand Slam of 2023.

Iga Swiatek had a spectacular season in 2022 and is likely the favourite to win the women's singles event. Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, and Aryna Sabalenka, on the other hand, are among the players that have a chance.

Schedule:

Australian Open will begin on January 16 with men’s and women’s singles first round. The women’s singles final is on January 28 and the men’s singles final is on January 29

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

India: Sony Six, Sony Ten and Sony Liv

UK: Eurosport

USA: ESPN Network

Cannada: TSN and RDS

