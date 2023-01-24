Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advanced to the Australian Open mixed doubles semifinals. They received a walkover in their mixed doubles quarterfinal. The Indian couple was scheduled to face the Latvian and Spanish combo of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez, however, they advanced to the last four automatically after receiving a walkover.

They will now await the winner of the quarterfinal match between third-seeded Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski, as well as Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna of India have advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals after defeating Behar-Makoto Ninomiya in the second round on Monday by 6-4, 7-6 (11-9). After competing in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 in February, Sania Mirza will retire from competitive tennis.

