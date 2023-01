India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reach the final of the Australian Open mixed-doubles event. The Indian pair outclass the third-seeded pair of Great Britain's Neal Skupski and USA's Desirae Krawczyk 7-6, 6-7 (10-6) in the semi-final.

More to follow...

