Australian Open 2023: Rafael Nadal Loses 2nd Round, Out of Tournament

Rafael Nadal exits the Australian Open 2023 after losing in the second round against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States. Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the third round after defeating Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

McDonald defeated Rafael Nadal, the No. 1 seed in this year's first Grand Slam, to earn the biggest win of his career. Early on, the American has been in excellent form before Nadal's injury changed the game. Nadal's worst Grand Slam result in seven years came against the 65th-ranked American.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who looked to be suffering from a hip problem, took a break. He resumed after a little rest, but couldn't equal his previous speed.

Nadal struggled from the start, producing an error-strewn serve game, and McDonald took advantage by serving really effectively. With his mobility, the American absorbed the pressure and attacked Rafael Nadal on a regular basis. In the end, he was rewarded with a well-deserved victory.

Meanwhile a video of Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello saw crying as she saw her husband struggle in the middle.

