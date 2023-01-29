Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic Winning Moments After Men's Singles Final

Novak Djokovic upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Australian Open 2023 men's singles match by 6-3,7-6,7-6.

To establish his domination, Djokovic broke Stefanos Tsitsipas early in the opening set.

The Serbian star was dominating throughout, winning the opening set 6-3. Tsitsipas played better in the second set, sending the game to a tie-breaker, which Djokovic won.

Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open championship with a dramatic tie-break victory over Tsitsipas in the third set.

This is his 22nd Grand Slam victory.

PC@Twitter