Australian Open 2023 Men and Women Singles Draw Announced

The Australian Open 2023 draw has been announced today (January 12). On his return to the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was drawn to play Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, and he might face Nick Kyrgios in the last eight.

Novak Djokovic, the nine-time champion who was deported from Australia on the eve of the 2022 event owing to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, will face Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the first round. In the final eight, Djokovic might meet Russia's Andrey Rublev.

In the absence of injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz, reigning champion Rafael Nadal will try for his first win of 2023 when he takes on Jack Draper in his opening match, looking to put an injury-plagued 2022 and a rocky start to the new season behind him.

Nadal won the championship last year in a thrilling final against Russian Daniil Medvedev, who faces Marcos Giron first. Casper Ruud, the second seed, faces Tomas Machado, who was a runner-up on the Grand Slam level twice last year.

In the women's draw, top seed and world number one Iga Swiatek will face Germany's Jule Niemeier, who is aiming for her first Grand Slam championship in Australia.

