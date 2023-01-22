Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina Beats World No 1 Iga Iga Swiatek, Advances Quarter Finals

Elena Rybakina advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time after defeating No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in straight sets on Sunday.

Rybakina, the 22nd seed, exploited her huge serving to upset Swiatek and won the baseline exchanges 6-4, 6-4 in roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Rybakina's rating does not accurately represent her talent or performance because her title at the All England Club in July received no ranking points. The WTA and ATP circuits withheld all points at Wimbledon in 2022 after the All England Club prevented Russian and Belarussian players from competing due to Ukraine's invasion.

Rybakina will face Coco Gauff or Jelena Ostapenko for a berth in the semifinals. Rybakina was born in Moscow, but she has been representing Kazakhstan since 2018 when the government granted her assistance to further her tennis career.

