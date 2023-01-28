Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka Wins Maiden Grand Slam

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina in the final of the Australian Open women's singles event at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. The fifth seed defeated the 22nd seed 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her first Grand Slam in singles. She previously won the Australian Open in mixed doubles in 2021. Aside from that, she won the doubles title at the 2019 US Open. Along with the title, Elena wins prize money of AU$ 2,97,000 (more than Rs 17 crore).

"I am super nervous, and I want to thank Miss King for all she has done; congrats, Elena. Hopefully, there will be many more clashes, hopefully in the grand slam finals. Thank you to everyone, and especially to the boys for creating such a fantastic atmosphere. It was a fun competition to play in. They are the wildest squad in the circuit thanks to my team. We had a lot of ups and downs last year. You, people, deserve it more than I do. I want to return even stronger next year and to show you even better tennis," said Elena after the game.