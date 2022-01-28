Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal One Step Away From 21st Grand Slam Title Win
Rafael Nadal advanced to his sixth Australian Open final and 29th Grand Slam final on Friday with a semi-final victory over Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini.
He is currently one win away from setting a new record with his 21st Grand Slam championship. In the men's singles semi-final, the 35-year-old Rafel Nadal defeated the 7th seed, Matteo Berrettini, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in 2 hours and 56 minutes.
Rafael Nadal will face the winner of Sunday's second semi-final between second seed Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at Melbourne Park.
After winning the semi-final, Nadel stated, "I was lucky to win once in 2009, but I never thought about another chance in 2022. Just enjoy the victory today and, after that, try my best. "
Fans on social media were ecstatic that one of the greatest tennis players in history was just one win away from making history.
