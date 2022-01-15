Australian 'O Pun: Jokes On Novak Djokovic

With the Australian Government denying visa for Serbian player Novak Djokovic, the joke is on him. Here's a joke on Australia open doing the rounds on Whatsapp.

The Grand Slam:

- The “Novak scene” created by the “no vaccine”, has ended in everyone enjoying a poke at his expense. The D’joks are all on him.

- The Aussies have banged the door shut right in front of his face. They call it a Grand Slam!

- With Twenty won, he could have made it Twenty-One, but he will now have to kiss this chance goodbye.

Clearly, a Grand slam.

- By trying to preserve the (Mel)Bourne Identity and the (Mel)Bourne Supremacy, the Victorians have given him the (Mel)Bourne Ultimatum.

- The Aussies allege that “A Serb has turned acerb”. “He has created a Balkanic eruption of sorts”.

- One needs lots of guts to create a racket and, when tension is increased, it becomes high strung.

- A flurry of exchanges is going on between the Balkan and Australian governments – it is called “Serb and volley”.

- The Serbians allege that there is no match for Djokovic since there is no match for Djokovic. Either way, he is matchless.

- No one expected ‘the one seed’ to ‘exceed’ and become a Tennis, the Menace.

Someone overheard Djok saying “O my crown. Lost because of Omicron”.

- And because he can’t go to court, he has decided to go to court. He would accuse them of ‘vic’ hunting.

- For Novak, the Australian Open has become Australian Close, whereas, for me, it is Australian O’pun.