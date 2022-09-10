Australian Cricketer Aaron Finch Announces Retirement

Australia's ODI captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from One-Day International cricket.

The third One-Day International (ODI) between Australia and New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday will be Finch's final ODI for Australia.

Finch has only scored 50 runs in 13 ODIs since the start of 2022 (62 against Sri Lanka), including five ducks. In his previous seven ODI innings, he has scored 26 runs at an average of 3.71.

The 2015 ODI World Cup champion has played for Australia in 145 ODIs, scoring 5401 runs at an average of 39.13. Finch has 17 centuries in the format, trailing only Ricky Ponting (29), David Warner (18), and Mark Waugh (18).

On the other hand, Finch will continue to captain the T20I squad.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's Comment After Smashing 71st International Century Goes Viral

Finch has played an important role as Australia's T20I captain, leading the team to its first men's T20 World Cup championship last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Finch has scored 2855 runs for Australia in the shortest format, including two 150-plus scores. His greatest score of 172 versus Zimbabwe is the highest individual score in the tournament.

Finch has skippered Australia in 54 ODIs, with the team winning 30 and losing 24 matches under his leadership with a win percentage of 55.55.