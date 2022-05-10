Australia Tour Of India In September: Reports

Indian players are currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL 2022). The 15th season of the IPL has completed half of its league states and the final match is to take place on May 29. Following the IPL, Indian players were seen attending international series. India will compete against South Africa, Ireland, England, the West Indies, and Australia.

Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday (May 10) that the Australian men's cricket team would travel to India in September for three Twenty20 Internationals before returning in February-March 2023 for the four-test Border-Gavaskar Trophy. BCCI has said that they reveal the schedule soon

Australia's tour of India:

3-match T20I series – September 2022

4-match Test series – February-March 2023

India's schedule after the IPL:

India vs South Africa T20Is: June 9-June 19

Ireland vs India T20Is: June 26-28

England vs India 5th Test: July 1-5

England vs India T20Is: July 7-10

England vs India ODIs: July 12-17

India vs West Indies: July 22- August 7

Australia vs India: September 2022