Australia Tour Of India Full Schedule: Vizag To Host ODI Match

BCCI has released the schedule of the Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. In January 2022-23, India's international home season will begin with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The Mastercard Australia tour to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on February 9th in Nagpur. The next three Tests will be played at Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a four-match Test series.

The home series will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Mumbai, Vizag, and Chennai.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule:

1st Test- 9th- 13th February, Nagpur

2nd Test – 17th -21st February, Delhi

3rd Test- 1st-5th March, Dharamsala

4th Test- 9th-13th March, Ahmedabad

AUS vs IND ODI schedule:

1st ODI- 17th March, Friday, Mumbai

2nd ODI- 19th March, Sunday, Vizag

3rd ODI- 22nd March, Wednesday, Chennai

