Australia Squad For T20 World Cup 2022

Cricket Australia has announced the 15- member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which is all set to play in Australia. Aaron Finch will lead the team. Australia won the last edition of the T20 World Cup 2021 where they defeated New Zealand in the finals.

Tim David has been added to Australia's T20 World Cup squad for the first time. Mitchell Swepson has been released.

T20 World Cup 2022 group stage will begin on October 16, with a total of eight teams separated into two groups battling for the last t20 berths in the league stage. The league stage will begin on October 23, and the final will take place on November 13.

"This is a group that is comparable to the one that became the first Australian men's side to win a T20 World Cup and is now extremely enthused about playing the event at home," said chairman of selectors George Bailey in a statement.

"Mitchell Swepson was unlucky to miss out based on conditions in the UAE at the previous World Cup when we prepared for weary, spinning wickets vs what we would assume to be strong batting conditions, as well as the larger venues in Australia," he added

Australia Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

