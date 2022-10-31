Virat Kohli on Monday denounced the "absolute invasion" of his privacy by a fan, who shot a video of his hotel room and put that in the public domain.

Kohli re-shared the video, which went viral on social media, on his Instagram account along with a message, saying he is not okay with such kind of fanaticism.

I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment, he wrote in his post.

Wife Anushka Sharma was not happy either and termed it as an “absolute disgrace”, and wrote on social media: “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”, she said.

Meanwhile, Crown Perth Hotel management apologized to Virat Kohli and said that they have removed the person involved in the incident.

