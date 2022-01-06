Australia Cancels Novak Djokovic Visa Entry

A stunning incident for the tennis world number one, after Australia, announced that it had canceled Novak Djokovic's entry visa, clearing the way for his detention and departure.

The Serbian had landed in Melbourne the night before, having declared on social media that he had got a medical exemption to compete in the tournament despite not having a certificate proving that he had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The vaccination exemption was given by the Australian Open organisers after his application was approved by two medical panels.

However, the nine-time Australian Open champion never made it past customs.

The Australian Border Force said in a statement that "Mr. Djokovic failed to submit acceptable documentation to fulfill Australia's entrance criteria, and his visa was subsequently canceled."

"Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa at the time of entrance or whose visa has been canceled will be detained and removed from Australia," it said.

"The Australian Border Force will continue to guarantee that individuals who cross our border adhere to our laws and entry procedures."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the country's stringent border regulations have been essential in lowering mortality rates.

"Rules are rules, particularly when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules, "he said.

"Individuals who do not fulfill our tough conditions, regardless of who they are, will be denied entrance to Australia," said Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews in a statement.

After his visa was revoked, Djokovic was expected to depart Australia as soon as possible.