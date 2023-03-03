Australia Beat India by 9 Wickets in 3rd Test

A powerful display by Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia beat India by 9 wickets in the third Test in Indore. Chasing 76 on Day 3, Australia started on a dreadful note losing Usman Khawaja for 0.

However, Head and Labuschagne kept things slow initially before going all blaze against India's spin duo Ashwin and Jadeja. Head scored an unbeaten 49 off 53 balls, which featured six boundaries and one maximum. Labuschagne scored 28*, which also included six fours.

Also Read: All National Zones To Participate In IDCA 4th One-Day National Zone Cricket Championship For Deaf In Hyderabad