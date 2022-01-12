This Aussie Cricketer Eyeing IPL Comeback

The IPL 2022 auction will be the biggest event due to the participation of ten franchises in the bidding process. The auction pool for the next edition will be the biggest ever.

According to sources, the BCCI has already invited players who want to be part of the auction pool and has requested the boards to give the names of the players. While the IPL governing body estimates over 1,000 players will register, just 250 will be auctioned off.

Based on sources January 14 is the last date to register the name for IPL. In this contest, a strong player name is doing the rounds on social media, that he has registered to play for the IPL.

Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc is considering a return to the IPL for the first time since 2015.

Starc has played two IPL seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He took 34 wickets in 27 matches and remains the eighth-highest wicket-taker for the RCB. Kolkata Knight Riders bought Starc for Rs 9.4 crore in the IPL 2018 season but he missed due to injury.

In Starc's absence, other Australian pacers have made significant progress throughout the years. Pat Cummins was the most expensive player in the 2020 auction, joining the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore. In 2021, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith signed contracts with Punjab Kings worth Rs 14 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively.