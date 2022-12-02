AUS vs WI: Australian Legend Ricky Ponting Taken To Hospital During Test Match

Australian cricket icon Ricky Ponting was taken to the hospital while commentating on the ongoing first Test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Ponting's colleagues say he is well but went to the hospital for precautionary measures since he was feeling sick. However, he was rushed to a Perth hospital about lunchtime on day three of the first Test and therefore was unable to commentate in the next session.

Ponting is alleged to have had a heart scare, although there is no official confirmation. It is unknown whether Ponting will return to the commentary on the fourth day of the Test.

Ponting retired as the most successful captain in cricket history, and he is Australia's most ODI and Test run-getter. Following his retirement in 2012, he has dabbled in commentary, coached the Australian men's team, and is presently the head coach of IPL side Delhi Capitals.

