AUS vs SL: David Warner's 100th Test 100, Wife Candice Warner Reaction Viral

In the ongoing 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa, David Warner smashed a century in his 100th Test match on Tuesday, December 27. David Warner made the occasion more special by smashing 200 runs off 254 balls at the MCG.

Warner's wife, Candice, and two kids were also present, and their reaction when Warner scored his 25th Test tonne went viral on social media.

Watch Here:

It had been three years since Warner had hit a Test century, and while he had come close several times, it just wasn't happening for him. Captaincy's troubles have lately affected the swashbuckling opener, who recently shared an emotional statement on Instagram.

In the middle of all the drama, Warner eventually hit his long-awaited century in the Boxing Day Test, leaping into the air and kissing his wife Candice, who became teary-eyed as she watched her husband celebrate.

