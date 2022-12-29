AUS vs SA 2nd Test Match Highlights: Australia Beat South Africa in 2nd Test Seal Series 2-0

AUS vs SA Test: Australia defeated South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. With the victory, the hosts established a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Proteas opened the fourth day at 15 for 1, with Temba Bavuma fighting back with a 65-run knock, while other batsmen failed to contribute significantly to the team's cause. In the innings, Nathan Lyon took three wickets for Australia, while Scott Boland took two.

Needing 386 runs to beat Australia, the Proteas were bowled out for 204 on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was their heaviest defeat in Australia, surpassing a 163-run defeat at Brisbane in 1931. Dean Elgar's side heads to Sydney for the third test.

Temba Bavuma only hit a half-century in the second innings, Khaya Zondo for one and Keshav Maharaj for 13 run-outs costs the Proteas team.

Following Maharaj's departure, Bavuma was caught for 65, leaving South Africa on 176 for eight. Lyon closed the innings with 3-58, with paceman Scott Boland claiming two wickets.

David Warner was selected Player of the Match on day two for his spectacular 200 in blistering heat. Australia's fourth consecutive victory in the home summer solidified their lead in the World Test Championship while emphasizing their dominance in the format.

