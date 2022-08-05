AUS vs IND: Both Teams To Play a Match In Hyderabad On This Date

Team India had a hectic schedule ahead of the T20 World Cup. Currently, the Men in the Blue team are busy with the West Indies series, followed by the Zimbabwe series, and then the prestigious Asia Cup series.

After the Asia Cup series, India will play against Australia and South Africa. In the three-match T20I series, India will play against Australia from September 20, 2022, to September 25, 2022. The first T20I match is scheduled at Mohali, followed by Nagpur and then Hyderabad. After two years, Hyderabad is set to host the international match. The third T20I match is scheduled to be played in Hyderabad on September 25th.

After the T20I series against Australia, India will play a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa, which is slated to begin on September 28 and end on October 11, 2022.