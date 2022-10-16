AUS vs ENG: Mitchell Starc Warns Jos Buttler To Stay In his Crease Using Deepti Sharma’s Name

Australia lost their chance to draw the three-match series against England due to rain in Canberra, and the last T20I game ended in a tie. So, England defeated the reigning T20 champions to win the series before the start of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The incident happened between Mitchell Starc and Jos Buttler during England's innings, in which the Australian pacer tried to run out England's captain at the non-end striker but instead simply issued the batter a warning, drawing attention.

The commentators revealed what the two players were saying throughout the game, which turned out to be an argument.

During the rain-delayed game's fifth over, Starc sent the fourth delivery to Dawid Malan, who pushed it back in his direction. He picked up the ball, turned around, and warned Buttler for stepping beyond the crease too soon.

Starc was heard saying, "I'm not Deepti, but I won't do it," over the stump mic. That does not imply that you may depart early. " In an ODI series match at Lord's last month, Indian women's cricketer Deepti Sharma ran out England batter Charlotte Dean.

Here is the video: