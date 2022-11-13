AUS vs ENG: Glenn Maxwell Injured, Out Of ODI Series

The Australian squad has experienced another blow after a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was involved in a strange accident during a birthday party in Melbourne. The Australian cricketer is expected to miss the whole Australian cricket season after breaking his left fibula and requiring surgery.

Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia's forthcoming one-day international series against England, which begins next week. Following his injury, Glenn Maxwell underwent surgery, which kept him out of play for an extended amount of time. Sean Abbott, an Australian bowler, has been named as Maxwell's substitute for the ODI series.

Maxwell is said to have tripped while sprinting at a friend's birthday celebration in Melbourne. "Glenn is in good spirits. It was a tragic incident, and we feel for Glenn given the circumstances, since he had been in excellent form in his past few games. "Glenn is an important component of our white ball system, and we will continue to assist him during his recuperation and rehabilitation," said Australia's selection chief George Bailey.

Pat Cummins will lead Australia in his first assignment as white-ball captain after Aaron Finch announced his retirement from ODIs ahead of the T20 World Cup.

