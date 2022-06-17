Athletics Federation of India Names 37-Member Contingent For CWG 2022

For the Common Wealth Games, which will be played from July 28 to August 8, the Athletics Federation of India announced a 37-member contingent.

This list includes Neeraj Chopra. This will be his second commonwealth game. Jyoti Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh has qualified for the CWG for the first time. She has been in fantastic form with three national records.

Tejaswin Shankar, the national record-holder high jumper who won gold at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 in the United States last week with a season-best performance of 2.27m, was not picked up since he did not compete in the National Inter-State and did not request an exemption.

Here is the 37member list:

Women Athletes for CWG 2022

Men Athletes for CWG 2022: