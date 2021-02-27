Athlete Hima Das Appointed As DSP In Assam

Star sprinter Hima Das on Friday was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and described the moment as a childhood dream coming true. Hima was handed the appointment letter by Sonowal, also a former Union Sports Minister, at a ceremony attended by the top functionaries of the state government as well as from the police department, including the Director-General of police.

Addressing the gathering after her induction as DSP, the 21-year-old Hima revealed that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer when she was young. "People here know and I am not going to say anything different. Since my early school days, I harboured a wish to become a police officer one day and my mother also wished that.

The Asian Games silver-medallist and junior world champion said she will continue to strive for excellence in her sport alongside her job in the state police. Hima, known as 'Dhing Express' referring to the town near her native village, was appointed to the post on February 11. Along with Hima Das, 597 Sub-Inspectors were appointed at the same function held at Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium of Sarusajai Sports Complex.

