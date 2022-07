Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Brian Lara, Records Most Runs in 1 Over in Test History

Jasprit Bumrah scored 29 runs in a single over - the most runs scored by a batsman in one over in Test history, overtaking Brian Lara's record.

35 runs off the Stuart Broad over. And of all people, it's Jasprit Bumrah who was the batsman 🤯😵‍💫

Ball 1: FOUR

Ball 2: Five wides

Ball 2: no ball + SIX

Ball 2: FOUR

Ball 3: FOUR

Ball 4: FOUR

Ball 5: SIX

Ball 6: 1 run

THE MOST EXPENSIVE OVER IN TEST CRICKET, EVER! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4Ix5btsdg7

