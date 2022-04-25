Asian Wrestling Championship: Deepak Punia Wins Silver For India

Deepak Punia won silver in the Asian Championships gold medal in the men’s 86 kg freestyle wrestling event, on the last day of the competition on Sunday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

He was in a very good form in the beginning but in the end, he couldn't beat Kazakh grappler Azamat Dauletbekov, who came up with a 6-1 win.

#WrestleUlaanbaatar 86kg medal bouts results 🥇 Azamat DAULETBEKOV 🇰🇿 df Deepak PUNIA 🇮🇳, 6-1 🥉 Bobur ISLOMOV 🇺🇿 df Saiakbai USUPOV 🇰🇬, 6-5

🥉 Mohsen MOSTAFAVI 🇮🇷 df Gwanuk KIM 🇰🇷, 4-0 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 24, 2022

In the 92 kg category, Viky Chahar won the bronze medal.

India finished with a total tally of 17 medals - one gold, five silver, and 11 bronze at Ulaanbaatar. Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the solitary gold in the men’s 57kg weight class.

