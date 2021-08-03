Asian School Chess Championship: Telangana’s Aarush Wins Silver Medal

Aarush Bathula of Telangana won a silver medal at the Asian Schools Online Chess Championship in the under-7 age category on the Tornelo Platform, which was organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines on July 31.

In the under-7, 11, 13, 15, and 17 age categories, there were competitors from over 25 Asian countries.

After winning seven games in a row, the state chess player earned 7.5 points from nine rounds. For his second-place result, he drew one game and lost one.

Aarush has recently been making waves in the chess world, putting on consistently strong performances. He won both 29th and 30th Telangana State Ranking Chess tournaments, conducted by the Telangana State Chess Association.

In addition, he came in sixth place in the All India Chess Federation's national school online chess competition.