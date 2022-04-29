Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship Starting Date and Venue

The 24th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad from June 23 to July 4.

The event will be attended by approximately 15 countries from the continent. Each team will have 24 players as well as support staff.

"This event will be organized under the auspices of sports ministries, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS)," said A Jaganmohan Rao, president of the Handball Federation of India.

The tournament will be broadcast in all Asian countries by the Asia Handball Federation (AHF) official broadcaster Alkas, and in India by Doordarshan Sports.