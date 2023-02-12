Asian Indoor Athletics Championship: AP Jyothi Yarraji Breaks Her Own Record

Jyothi Yarraji of India broke the women's indoor 60m National Record for the second time on Day 2 of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Kazakhstan, with an astounding 8.16s. The 23-year-old smashed her own national mark of 8.17s, which she established earlier this month at the Elite Indoor Meeting Miramas.

Jyothi's 8.16s effort earned her a straight qualifying to the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships women's 60m final. She was the quickest of all the contenders and will be a favourite in the final. Jyothi, who rose to prominence last year after setting a string of national records in the women's 100m hurdles, is competing in her maiden Indoor Athletics season.

