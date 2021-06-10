Asian Games Gold Medallist, Arjuna Awardee Boxer Dingko Singh Dies of Cancer

The gold medal winner of the Asian Games, Dingko Singh died on Thursday after battling cancer for a long time. Manipur bases Dingko Singh (42) was diagnosed with cancer back in 2017 and has been struggling since then. The former boxer won a gold medal in the Asian Games.

He was also honoured with the Arjuna award in 1998 and Padma Shri in 2013. The boxer had a long battle with cancer and also had to fight Covid19 last year. The sports community paid their respects on Twitter.

Boxing Olympic-medalist Vijender Singh offered condolences to the Singh’s family and posted that “My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning #dinkosingh.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well paid his respects to the Boxer. “Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted the PM.

“I'm deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko,” wrote Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in his tweet.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh wrote, “I’m shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri N Dingko Singh earlier in the morning today. A Padma Shri awardee, Dingko Singh was one of the most outstanding boxers Manipur has ever produced. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace.”

