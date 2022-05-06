Asian Games 2022 In China Postponed Know Why

The Asian Games, which were set to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September, have been postponed indefinitely because of Covid-19, according to the governing Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

"The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, initially slated to be hosted in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed. The replacement dates for the sports events will be revealed later,"

Hangzhou, the host city, is close to Shanghai, which has been under lockdown for weeks to control the virus. In early April, organisers announced that all 56 competitive venues for the Games had been finished, as the city prepared to host over 11,000 athletes from 44 nations and territories.

Also Read: Will Arjun Tendulkar Inclusion in Mumbai Indians Squad Change MI Fortunes in IPL 2022?

"With the assistance and supervision of the OCA and the Chinese Olympic Committee, we will continue to do a good job in the preparations and think that the postponed Hangzhou Asian Games will be a full success," Hangzhou organising committee (HAGOC) stated on their Chinese website.