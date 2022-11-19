Asian Cup Table Tennis: Manika Batra Creates History, Wins Bronze Medal

India's star table tennis player, Manika Batra, made history on Saturday when she upset world No. six Hina Hayata in the bronze medal match in the Asian Cup Table Tennis 2022 at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok.

She defeated World No. six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata 4-2 in the bronze medal match. Batra won by 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, and 11-2 over her opponent. With this win, Manika Batra becomes the first Indian woman and the country's second medalist.

Manika Batra got off to a good start, winning three of her first four games. In the sixth game, Hayata snatched one back to make it 3-2. The Indian outclassed her opponent and won a historic match at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. She had previously lost to Mima Ito in the semifinals by a score of 2-4. (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11). Despite her defeat, she competed in and won the bronze medal match.

Also Read: IPL 2023: These Players Will Fetch More Than Rs 10 Crore In IPL Auction