Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India Beats Pakistan

In the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, India defeated Pakistan 3-1 in their third round-robin stage encounter on Friday in Dhaka. Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners into goals, and Akashdeep Singh scored a field goal. Junaid Manzoor scored for Pakistan in the third quarter.

Pakistan put Indian players under pressure in the last minutes, but India came away with all three points to maintain their lead at the top of the table. Harmanpreet Singh started the score, giving India a 1-0 lead over Pakistan at halftime. Akashdeep increased the lead minutes into the third quarter before Pakistan pulled one back with a goal. Harmanpreet scored again at the finish to make it 3-1 in the final quarter of the crucial match.

India currently leads the table with 7 points from three games.

