Asian Badminton Championship 2022: PV Sindhu Settles For Bronze After Losing Semis

PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Asian Badminton Championship on Saturday after losing to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15, 19-21, 16-21. PV Sindhu had to settle for a bronze medal and Yamaguchi qualified for the tournament's final in Manila.

It is her second Asian Championships bronze medal, following a heartbreaking three-game semifinal loss to Japan's top-seeded and defending champion Akane Yamaguchi.

Sindhu was in command of the match after winning the first game 21-13 and leading the second 13-11. However, a point penalty for time-wasting by Sindhu completely changed the match. Sindhu was behind in the decider and eventually lost the tie. Sindhu now leads Yamaguchi 13-9 in their head-to-head series.

Sindhu managed to keep her winning chances alive, but her opponent, Yamaguchi, made it her 9th victory over Sindhu in 22 matches.